Golden Star Resources’ (GSS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.25. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSS. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

GSS opened at $4.06 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

