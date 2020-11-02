Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of GDEN opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,832.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 373,923 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 50.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

