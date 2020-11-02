Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.