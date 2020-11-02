Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$13.64 and a 52 week high of C$39.82.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.98). The business had revenue of C$318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$348.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.59 per share, with a total value of C$5,117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,117,640. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries acquired 25,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.19 per share, with a total value of C$679,752.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,616,641.78.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

