GeoPark (GPRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect GeoPark to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRK opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $409.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

