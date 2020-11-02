GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $868.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.89. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 33,377 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $533,364.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,522.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,516 shares of company stock worth $4,761,174. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

