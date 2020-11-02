General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406,864 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

General Electric stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

