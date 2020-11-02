Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GNK opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

