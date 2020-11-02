Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FTFT opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Future Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

