Fundamentun LLC Buys 6,479 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

