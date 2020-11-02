Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €59.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

