Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

