Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $59.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $65.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.