Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on November 19th

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by 45.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $59.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

