Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Update

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 789,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $917.49 million, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 2.02. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $512.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

