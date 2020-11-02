Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 101.0% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 8.1% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 192,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,479,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.79.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

