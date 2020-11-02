Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,338,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,511,000 after acquiring an additional 72,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 20,559.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
