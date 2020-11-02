Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 312,596 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,338,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,511,000 after acquiring an additional 72,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 20,559.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

