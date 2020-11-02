Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 10th

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of FET opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.19. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 80.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.90.

In related news, EVP Neal Lux acquired 91,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 130,748 shares of company stock worth $65,174. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,499,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.