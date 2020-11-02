Fortuna Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $313,125.08 and $1.02 million worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin, Kucoin, IDAX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

