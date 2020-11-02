Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Fortis stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3796 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

