Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of FTNT opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $128.27. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,516 shares of company stock worth $6,586,612. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

