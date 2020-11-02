FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.FLIR Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.
Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
