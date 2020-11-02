FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.FLIR Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

