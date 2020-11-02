Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fiserv stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

