First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Down 25.4% in October

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FID stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

