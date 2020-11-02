First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FTXG opened at $21.16 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

