First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.24.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$15.31 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$15.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of -25.95.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

