First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $2.74 on Thursday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.54.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

