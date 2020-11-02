First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.54. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCRD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

