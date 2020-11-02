First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBNC. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 107,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 67,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

