First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms recently commented on FBNC. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.
In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FBNC stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.