First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.