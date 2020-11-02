Financial Survey: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Boyd Group Services (NASDAQ:BYDGF)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XpresSpa Group and Boyd Group Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boyd Group Services 0 3 4 0 2.57

Boyd Group Services has a consensus price target of $232.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.16%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Boyd Group Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.64 -$21.22 million N/A N/A Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boyd Group Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats XpresSpa Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of April 6, 2020, it provided its services through 51 locations in 25 airports worldwide. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

