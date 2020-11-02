Financial Comparison: Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) versus Wuhan General Group (NYSE:WUHN)

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and Wuhan General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 9.95% 27.09% 11.26% Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A

Donaldson has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wuhan General Group has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donaldson and Wuhan General Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $2.58 billion 2.33 $257.00 million $2.00 23.75 Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Wuhan General Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Donaldson and Wuhan General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 3 2 0 2.40 Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donaldson currently has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Donaldson’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Donaldson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Donaldson beats Wuhan General Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; gas and liquid filtration for food, beverage, and industrial processes; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives, semi-conductor manufacturing and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

