Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 179,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 176,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS opened at $124.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,557.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

