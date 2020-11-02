Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.65. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

