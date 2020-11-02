Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EXR opened at $115.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $120.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

