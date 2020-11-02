Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXR stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $1,282,002.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,320.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

