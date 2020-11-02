Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

