Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Raised by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.