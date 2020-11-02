Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 41,554 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ES shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

