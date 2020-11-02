EtherGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $334,880.23 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. EtherGem has a total market cap of $334,880.23 and $25,624.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00027422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.03951397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00227568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00026315 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

