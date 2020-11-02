ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $17.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESSA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

