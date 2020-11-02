Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 879.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $796.70.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,428. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $731.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $778.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

