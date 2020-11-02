Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 12,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $98.09 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $815,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

