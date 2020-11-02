Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,920,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 26,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Endo International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Endo International by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDP stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.