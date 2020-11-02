Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.29.

ENTA opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $875.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.44 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

