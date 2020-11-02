Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.67. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

A number of research firms have commented on ENBL. ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

