Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $128.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $745,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,266.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,509 shares of company stock valued at $73,894,877. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.