Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.10.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$354.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$112,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at C$422,910.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.