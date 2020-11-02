EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Santander cut shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EDRVF opened at $18.89 on Monday. EDP Renovaveis has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

