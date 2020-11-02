Eaton (ETN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ETN opened at $103.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.
In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
